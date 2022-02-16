Capital World Investors Purchases 752 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,324,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $759,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Provides asset management services

