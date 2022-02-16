Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,510,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142,719 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $593,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

DIS opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.