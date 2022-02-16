Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,834 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock worth $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

