Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
