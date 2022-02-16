Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,194 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,212,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

