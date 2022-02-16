Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The stock has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.
About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)
