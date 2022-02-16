Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $51.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LVS stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

