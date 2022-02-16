Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

