Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
