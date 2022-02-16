Shell Plc Declares Dividend of $0.24 (LON:SHEL)

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,011 ($27.21) on Wednesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.58) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.78).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.60), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,244,925.58).

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

