Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.