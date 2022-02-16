Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $35.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 1,198.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,791,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.