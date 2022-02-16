International Paper Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

International Paper has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Paper stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 868.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.