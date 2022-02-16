Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BSL opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

