Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

