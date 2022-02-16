Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

