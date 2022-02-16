Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Drops By 37.7%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

