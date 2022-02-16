Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

DENN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

