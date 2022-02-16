Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.95

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €102.95 ($116.99) and last traded at €98.42 ($111.84), with a volume of 175318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €102.25 ($116.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.57 ($93.83).

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

