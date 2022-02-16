Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

BKD opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.