Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.11

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 118488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

