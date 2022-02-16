Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.22

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 30125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EKTAY. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.