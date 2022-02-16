Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $398.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

