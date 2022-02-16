Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.