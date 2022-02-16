EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

