Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EHI stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

