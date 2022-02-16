Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EHI stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
