Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE TEAF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.