Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 81.5%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NULGF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About NuLegacy Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.