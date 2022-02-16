Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.33

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 276498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

