Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

