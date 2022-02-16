Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expands By 83.4%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

