Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.77) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MTVW opened at £140 ($189.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.67. The firm has a market cap of £545.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. Mountview Estates has a 12-month low of £107 ($144.79) and a 12-month high of £152 ($205.68).

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

