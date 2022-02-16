Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.77) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON MTVW opened at £140 ($189.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.67. The firm has a market cap of £545.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. Mountview Estates has a 12-month low of £107 ($144.79) and a 12-month high of £152 ($205.68).
Mountview Estates Company Profile
