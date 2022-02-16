SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.