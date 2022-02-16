Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

