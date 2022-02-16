Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.90. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

