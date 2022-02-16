Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 1,162,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,915,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

Get Gunsynd alerts:

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.