Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.89). 146,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 259,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.98).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.03.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

