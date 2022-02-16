Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 0.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 379,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 503,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

