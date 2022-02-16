Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lifted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

C opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 596.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 143,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 652,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

