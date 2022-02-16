Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLLLF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Feel Foods has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

