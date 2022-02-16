Wayfair Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wayfair’s FY2026 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

Shares of W stock opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

