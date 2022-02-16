Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

