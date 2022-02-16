Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE:IAA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $25,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

