ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.48.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.