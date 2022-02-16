Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

