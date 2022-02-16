ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.
ZI opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65.
In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.
