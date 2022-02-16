Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

CALT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.13. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

