Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
