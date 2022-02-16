Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

