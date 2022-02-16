Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.

NYSE:WH opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

