-$0.38 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

